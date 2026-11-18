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I hope Bulgarian journalists will ask Kaufland’s executives whether they approve of such behavior. And what the company’s largest shareholders think about it.

Because the head of Nvidia Corporation dragged down his company’s shares, despite it being incomparably larger than Kaufland, because of a love affair. Here, meanwhile, we have a thug mistakenly appointed to a senior position. Large companies flee from such public scandals as if from the devil himself. Corporate strategy when fined by the state requires conduct that can be summed up concisely: "no comment, we will examine the possibilities for an appeal". Full stop. Not a word more.

Only a Ganyo does exactly the opposite. He threatens Bulgaria.

And treats his fellow citizens like aborigines.

And once again, a word to the journalists. We expect you to inform us both about the response from Kaufland’s headquarters and about the procedure for dismissing this man.