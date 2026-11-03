The Price of Apathy, or How Empty Ballot Boxes Choose for Us

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Turnout in the first round of the presidential election was barely around 23%—the lowest in a presidential vote since 1989. In the second round, held on the Day of the National Revival Leaders, Iliana Iotova won with turnout below 30%. Millions of Bulgarians stayed at home. Why?

Not protest, but irresponsibility

The easy answer is: apathy. The data, however, reveal a more complex picture. The “I do not support anyone” vote nearly doubled compared with 2021. Many people did not see themselves represented by any of the candidates, while others voted for the “lesser evil.” Some people are not indifferent—they simply cannot find anyone to vote for. For them, staying away is a form of protest.

The problem is that this protest goes unheard. And staying at home because there is no one to vote for is not so much a protest as it is irresponsibility. It perpetuates the vicious cycle of “Nothing will ever change in this country.”

The more people choose to remain on the sidelines instead of taking an active part in the country’s political life, the more changes will take place to the detriment of a society that has given up on the steering wheel. The smaller the electorate, the easier it is for it to be shaped in accordance with the interests of a handful of people.

Voting is not only a right, but also a responsibility—to our own future and the future of our children.

The consequences of apathy are coming at breakneck speed. Fasten your seatbelts.

This Sunday, many people in Bulgaria chose apathy and collective hibernation over responsibility. But apathy does not stop change, and empty ballot boxes do not punish politicians. Every vote inevitably carries consequences, regardless of the results.

On the Day of the National Revival Leaders, the Bulgarian people remained deeply asleep and uninterested in their fate, while their country moves along a trajectory whose consequences are only beginning to emerge—as much for domestic politics as for its geopolitical orientation, at a time when responsibility and truth seem to be becoming inconvenient.

The empty ballot boxes in this presidential election were not a protest, but a capitulation. Populism and hollow promises may dull the pain for a while, but the consequences of widespread apathy are coming at breakneck speed. Fasten your seatbelts.

This text expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the positions of the Bulgarian editorial team or of DW as a whole.

Source: www.dw.com