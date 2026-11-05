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The classic example of the news story “man bites dog” (rather than the other way around) materialized in an attack by an inhuman being on a very small puppy.

I emphasize “very small” because this fact makes his savage malice particularly deranged and vile. Would this specimen, a representative of the worst in the character of bipedal creatures, have dared to show aggression toward a dog capable of biting off his limb?

The freak is lucky that he nevertheless lives in a time and country where he is subject to a legal punishment providing for his confinement among his own kind, but far from the canine revenge he deserves under the rules of the jungle, according to which he would have been punished by being thrown to the dogs—to wolves gone wild with hunger.

To kick and kill a harmless little creature that brings love and joy to its normal owners is a crime born of a passion for crime as a form of self-expression, an expression of hatred and contempt for the lives of our vulnerable companions, who are man's most ancient friends.

I tried to restrain myself, but I failed. For which I do not apologize.