Evgeni Petrov: The reason for the failure is the lack of a common right-wing and pro-European candidate! Period

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From the Facebook profile of journalist Evgeni Petrov

Why have you been talking in circles for hours and grasping at straws to explain what happened?

The explanation is easy and is right in front of everyone. The reason for the failure is the lack of a common right-wing and pro-European candidate! Period. You came around to supporting one, you wrote joint declarations, but it was too late. And the elephant in the room, which some people from the liberal camp stubbornly refuse to notice, has quite a few names: arrogance, overconfidence, conceit, lust for power, and a manic sense of infallibility and elitism. If such a common candidate had run, following the “Gabrovski” model, you would not have had to spout one absurdity after another. Do I need to tell you now that Radev is lurking behind Yotova, or will you figure it out yourselves?

This is at least your sixth unacceptable and unforgivable political sin in just four years.

And what kind of shamelessness is it to be wringing your hands now, wondering what is going to happen—dictatorship, Putin, Eurasia, dictatorship, “all power to the soviets,” the new Orbán, and so on? Did you only realize it now?

That is why, in my post above, I wrote that astonishing and mind-boggling nonsense has been pouring out of three television stations.

And the fact that Gyurov’s campaign, with the kind assistance of the elves, looked as if it had been made in the USSR is visible even from a Starlink satellite.

I am so angry with you that it was not you but I who doubled my result from the first round. Last Sunday I drank two beers; now I have started on my fourth. And there is still time before the final results.