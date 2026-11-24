What lessons can be learned from the war in Ukraine, what technological solutions are being applied on the battlefield, and why is domestic arms production of decisive importance? Retired Major Eng. Kalin Hristov, a member of the Atlantic SOR, speaks to FAKTI.

– Mr Hristov, the war in Ukraine has changed perceptions of the scale and intensity of modern combat operations. What do the Russian air attacks show, and to what extent do they differ from the mass bombings during the Second World War?

- Let us look at Ukraine’s official reports on the Russian attacks:

-- 24.05.2026 — Russia attacked Ukraine with “90 missiles and 600 drones”

-- 30.07.2026 — Russia launched more than 70 missiles and 280 drones last night as part of a massive attack against Ukraine

-- 10.10.2026 — Kyiv reported 160 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, and so on. This is a snapshot of the daily attacks in Ukraine involving hundreds of drones and missiles.

All this makes it clear that combat operations, and most often strikes against civilian targets, are occurring daily and with high intensity. We are facing a fundamentally different picture from the traditional understanding of how combat operations are conducted.

Someone might object that during the Second World War, for example in Operation “Millennium” (Cologne, May 1942), the first raid in history involved more than a thousand aircraft at once. The British command sent 1047 bombers against the city of Cologne. At the end of 1944 and the beginning of 1945, the US Air Force regularly sent formations of more than 1000 to 1300 heavy bombers, escorted by 550 to 750 fighters, as part of a single raid (for example, during the strikes on Berlin on 3 February and 18 March 1945).

Yes, that is true, but there is a qualitative and quantitative difference compared with that time. Today, mass air attacks are a daily occurrence. Moreover, modern jet drones fly at speeds of between 480 and 800 km/h, making them faster than almost all propeller-driven bombers from the Second World War.

Ballistic and cruise missiles are being used, and they are extremely difficult to detect and destroy. Modern aircraft can control between 2 and 5 unmanned combat aerial vehicles simultaneously. When it comes to small reconnaissance or strike drones organised into autonomous swarms, a single fighter can coordinate dozens of vehicles by assigning common targets, without piloting them individually.



- And what should all this show us…

- With these examples, I want to show that modern defence against massive attacks using technological weapons is a very complex task. That is why a number of state and private companies are in Ukraine collecting up-to-date information from military operations in order to find workable AI (artificial intelligence) solutions to the problems that have arisen. The actions of the parties to conflicts in different parts of the planet are also being carefully monitored and analysed.

– What is the role of technology companies in developing applicable artificial intelligence models? Can you give a specific example of cooperation between the technology sector and the Ukrainian army?

- I will give the example of an American company, Palantir. Months after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Palantir CEO Alex Karp became the first head of a major Western technology company to personally visit Kyiv.

In June 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “delighted” to receive the support of such a company in the fight against Russia “on the digital front”. The partnership with the Florida-based software development company has paid off. Since then, Ukraine has become the first nation in modern history to systematically collect data from battlefields, which is a key asset for training military AI to recognise patterns and make predictions.

Information from real combat operations, obtained from video and other sensors over five years of conflict, helps Ukraine monitor, predict and respond to Russian attacks using Palantir products.

The company was founded after the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center in New York to help the American defence industry build a unified data environment from which it could monitor and respond to incoming threats.

Yasir Atalan, deputy director of the Laboratory at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said that Palantir makes “different forms of data communicate with one another”.

In a military context, data from aircraft, radars, the automatic identification system (AIS) and open sources are collected in one place, offering a consolidated “better view of the battlefield” (editor’s note: these are Atalan’s words).

Similar solutions are also available to governments for civilian purposes, including border control, health services, taxes and revenues–and mass-surveillance systems.

The systems use most of the data for statistical training in order to recognise patterns and make accurate predictions, enabling military systems to make automated tactical decisions in fractions of a second. Therefore, large datasets based on real-life scenarios are sought by all those seeking to outpace their competitors, giving them a strategic advantage.

The high point of cooperation between Palantir and Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence came in January with the launch of the specialised Brave1 Dataroom software platform, which uses battlefield data to train AI for military applications. Most importantly, this platform has international potential. According to information from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, more than 100 companies are already working in the environment, and in the future the platform could also serve to share combat-proven algorithms with allied states.

– Besides software solutions and data processing, what importance do Ukraine’s own production capabilities and technological support from its allies have? What new systems and weapons are being developed?

- According to reports from open sources, both joint hybrid systems with Western allies and hundreds of new models of unmanned vehicles, missiles and ground robots are being developed specifically for Ukraine’s needs by the domestic defence industry. For example, an anti-drone system with an anti-aircraft gun mounted on a robotic platform and controlled by AI is being used. For ground operations, there are robots that replace manpower in particularly dangerous areas.



The mass media reported the capture of Russian soldiers by a robot.



In 2026 alone, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence approved more than 1600 new weapons systems, 90% of which were Ukrainian-made.



- And when it comes to hybrid air-defence systems, what can be said…

- Because of the shortage of Soviet ammunition and the need for rapid air protection, engineers from the United States, the United Kingdom and Ukraine created special hybrid systems:

• The FrankenSAM programme. These are systems that combine old Soviet launchers and radars with Western missiles. Examples include modified Buk-M1 launchers adapted to fire American RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles, as well as the integration of AIM-9M Sidewinder missiles with Soviet radars.

• The British Raven system. Developed in just three months by the British Ministry of Defence specifically for Ukraine, it mounts aircraft rails and ASRAAM air-to-air missiles on Supacat high-mobility military trucks to shoot down drones and cruise missiles.

• The FREYJA anti-ballistic programme. This is a joint initiative of Ukraine and nine European countries (including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom) to create a new anti-ballistic system. The Ukrainian company Fire Point is developing the special FP-7.x missiles for it, while the European partners are providing the radar components.



- We are increasingly hearing about long-range drones and drone missiles. What is the development in this area…

- Ukraine and its Western partners (such as the German company Helsing or American start-ups) are creating specialised strike systems for hitting targets deep behind the lines:

• The Palianytsia missile-drone. This is a hybrid between a cruise missile and a jet-powered drone, designed in Ukraine for rapid and precise strikes hundreds of kilometres away.

• Deep-strike drones. Models such as the UJ-26 Beaver and Lyutyi are specifically designed to overcome enemy air defences at distances of 800 to more than 1000 kilometres.

• High-speed interceptor drones. In 2025 and 2026, dozens of new models of small, fast drones entered service, created solely to pursue and destroy Russian reconnaissance UAVs and Shahed-type attack drones in the air.



- The Black Sea has already been identified as an area of high military risk. What can be said about maritime and ground unmanned platforms?

- The war has necessitated the creation of an entirely new class of unmanned vehicles:

• Maritime kamikaze drones and platforms. The Ukrainian Magura V5/V7 and Sea Baby surface drones were developed specifically for operations in the Black Sea. In addition to carrying explosives (up to 850 kg in the case of Sea Baby), newer versions are equipped with anti-aircraft missiles for shooting down helicopters and fighter jets.

• Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). Systems such as Sirko-S1 and dozens of other models are being produced for logistics, casualty evacuation, remote mine-laying and fire support on the front line.

It is also worth saying a few words here about specialised munitions and electronic warfare (EW) capabilities.

Here we are talking about munitions containing a thermite mixture (“dragon drones”). Specially adapted FPV drones that drop thermite munitions on fortified positions and forest belts. (Editor’s note: thermite munitions are a type of incendiary weapon that uses the chemical reaction of a thermite mixture to generate extremely high temperatures capable of melting metal and concrete. When burning, they reach temperatures of 2200°C to 2700°C without requiring an external source of oxygen.) There are also electronic warfare (EW) and acoustic-detection systems. Portable trench jammers and networks of acoustic sensors with their own artificial intelligence (such as the ZVOOK system), which detect low-flying missiles and drones by their sound, are being developed.

– What are the main conclusions from the Ukrainian experience? Under what conditions can a country achieve technological superiority on the battlefield, and what is the role of its own defence industry?

- By listing these achievements, I want to show that a modern conventional war can be won through:

• Mobilising the enormous intellectual and economic potential of the countries involved in the conflict.

• Securing technological superiority on the battlefield by introducing new capabilities for the adversary almost every week.

• Technological and material assistance from the entire Western world, which helps Ukraine maintain this superiority.

• The country having highly trained personnel in strategic areas of the military industry. Ukraine does not have Russia’s resources, especially when it comes to manpower and territory for manoeuvre, but it compensates with innovation.

• The available and newly built capacity for domestic production of complex weapons systems is also decisive.

From everything listed so far, it is clear that the training of armies, military exercises and simulations must change in line with modern trends and changes in the methods of conducting modern conventional warfare. This year, a number of exercises were held focusing on drones and countering them. For example, the “Aurora 2026” exercise was held in Sweden with the participation of more than 18 000 servicemen from 13 countries. An extremely interesting element was the participation of experienced Ukrainian drone operators, who were used to “test” allied forces through simulated attacks with reconnaissance and combat drones. The military were placed in conditions without anti-drone protection in order to analyse how drones affect infantry and tanks. At the end of October, NATO’s FUSE and DiBaX technology trials were held at the Ādaži military base in Latvia. More than 100 companies from 20 countries took part in them with the aim of testing innovations for a connected battlefield and countering swarms of high-tech drones using AI.

In the same month, the “BOLD ADRA 26” exercise was held in Bulgaria at Cheshnegirovo airfield near Plovdiv. This was a large-scale multinational experimental exercise under NATO auspices, involving special forces from more than 15 countries and more than 20 technology companies. The main focus was testing systems for the ground-based detection, tracking and engagement of low-flying drones.

These exercises demonstrate the exceptional attention being paid to drones in modern warfare. It is believed that the Atlantic Alliance needs to have the capability to engage around 1500 targets in a single day. This is a key task that the US and NATO military commands must solve in the event of a large-scale war in Europe.

These goals and tasks were practised during the multinational military exercise “Dynamic Front 26”, which took place at the beginning of this year. The main activities and live-fire exercises were held at the Cincu training range in Romania, as well as in the territory of other allied countries such as Germany. It brings together US and NATO forces to practise coordinating long-range fires in a high-intensity conflict. Based on the lessons from Ukraine, the battlefield is viewed as a place attacked by waves of drones, missiles and artillery. This also determines the specifics of managing the defence against and repelling these attacks, because targets appear within sensor range faster than a traditional Command Post (CP) can process them. In addition, the level of stress is increasing, putting the psychological resilience of personnel to the test. This is precisely where AI comes in, as it can analyse and process huge volumes of information in an extremely short time.



During the training, the main focus was on transmitting targeting data across national borders and exchanging it between different systems.



According to participants in the exercise, tasks involving the interception and destruction of 600 to 1200 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and long-range unmanned aircraft every 24 hours were practised. These figures reflect the scale of the attacks observed in Ukraine. At the same time, capabilities for identifying, tracking and analysing at least 1500 targets in 24 hours were practised. In practice, this means that the army must continuously track a target from detection to destruction, ensuring that it is not lost or misidentified while information is passed from the command post to the firing units.

Since any major war in Europe would involve numerous countries using different systems, “Dynamic Front 26” also focused on ensuring that sensors from one country could provide data to the headquarters, command posts and firing units of another without delays or errors. This requires both hardware and communications interoperability!

And here we must strongly emphasise that different AI models, similar to the one developed by Palantir, are of decisive importance in modern combat. Especially for those working in command posts, such volumes of data can be processed through automated systems. Since waves of drones and artillery generate information faster than a conventional headquarters can process it, the US Army is testing specialised artificial-intelligence software tools. These systems, including components of the new Next Generation Command and Control network - NGC2, automatically sort sensor data and offer response options to headquarters and commanders in real time.

To be continued…