Continued…

– After discussing the technological changes in warfare and Ukraine’s experience, let us turn our attention to Bulgaria. What capabilities does the Bulgarian Army have to protect the country from air attacks?

– The Bulgarian Army (BA) primarily operates Soviet-made surface-to-air missile systems for air defense, as well as recently delivered specialized counter-drone systems, while a major modernization program is underway to acquire Western radars and missiles. The available capabilities are divided between systems in active service and projects currently being delivered and brought into operation.

– What capabilities are currently available to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, and what new equipment is Bulgaria expected to receive?

– We already have American counter-drone systems (C-UAS). In August 2026, the first two of a total of four systems ordered from the American company AXON were delivered to the country. They have an operating radius of between 3 and 5 kilometers and are intended for the early detection and neutralization of small unmanned aerial vehicles.

We also have a joint acquisition program with Spain. In November 2026, the Council of Ministers approved a memorandum with Spain for the purchase of up to 20 counter-drone systems (10 mobile and 10 stationary container-type systems) under the European SAFE mechanism. Since October 2026, Bulgaria has been participating in a new Alliance defense initiative aimed at detecting and intercepting low-flying threats at altitudes below 150 meters.

Major (Ret.) Eng. Kalin Hristov

– What surface-to-air missile systems and artillery systems does the Bulgarian Army currently rely on to intercept airborne targets, cruise missiles and larger unmanned aerial vehicles?

– To intercept airborne targets, cruise missiles and larger unmanned aerial vehicles, the BA relies on the following equipment:

• S-300P SAM system. This is the most powerful system in service with the Air Force. Unfortunately, it is a morally and technologically outdated system dating back to the late 1970s. However, its later modernizations, such as the S-300PMU-1 and S-300PMU-2, remained combat-capable at the beginning of the 21st century, although they have already been surpassed by the latest air defense systems.

• Kub and S-125 Neva SAM systems. They are used by the Air Force to provide cover for strategic facilities and troops at medium and low altitudes.

• Osa SAM systems and Strela-2M MANPADS. These systems are in service with the Land Forces for the immediate protection of maneuver formations on the battlefield. Unfortunately, however, the missiles for the Osa-AKM system are entirely Soviet-made.

• ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft artillery. Twin-barrel 23-millimeter guns used to engage low-flying targets and drones at distances of up to 2.5 kilometers. The Osa system, particularly modernized variants such as the Osa-AKM, is actively used to engage reconnaissance drones, such as the Russian Orlan-10 and Zala, as well as attack drones, for example Shahed/Geran-type systems.

– One of the main problems posed by modern air threats is the early detection of small and low-flying targets. What radar capabilities does Bulgaria have, and what should modernization change?

– At present, the airspace is monitored by outdated Soviet radars, which have difficulty detecting small and low-flying objects.

We are talking about new three-coordinate (3D) radars. In the summer of 2026, Parliament ratified the purchase of seven new French Ground Master 400 Alpha (GM400α) radars. They will provide modern three-dimensional surveillance and will be integrated into NATO’s system.

– What is next in the modernization of air defense, and what difference will the new IRIS-T systems and F-16 fighter jets make?

– We have an agreed modernization program currently being implemented, including IRIS-T SLM surface-to-air missile systems. Following the approval of the first system in 2024, in October 2026 the National Assembly gave the green light for the acquisition of five more surface-to-air missile systems from the German company Diehl Defence. The system can engage aircraft, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles at distances of up to 40 kilometers and altitudes of up to 20 kilometers, but its delivery will take several years.

The F-16 Block 70 fighter jets entering service are equipped with modern active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars and air-to-air missiles, which will significantly improve the capability to intercept cruise missiles and large drones. (Editor’s note: At present, Bulgaria does not possess specialized ballistic missile defense (BMD) systems, but the IRIS-T projects envisage an option for the future acquisition of the longer-range version (SLX))

– Apart from specific weapons systems, what are the main areas in which the Bulgarian Army can use artificial intelligence and automation? How would this change the work of commanders and the management of troops?

– Here we are talking about using AI to process intelligence, assist commanders in decision-making, assess the situation and forecast possible developments. This includes exchanging experience and implementing functional AI models similar to those used by our allies and in Ukraine. It is obvious that it works there. Unfortunately, however, we did not participate in the Dynamic Front 26 exercise.

– What needs to be done regarding unmanned systems and robotization? Is there a need for a unified doctrine for the defense of the country covering the various types of threats?

– There is a need to develop and use unmanned aerial vehicles, ground robotic platforms and automated systems for combat operations, surveillance and logistical support. We should make use of the experience in Ukraine, where, in addition to combat operations, unmanned aerial vehicles are used to evacuate wounded personnel from the front. A unified doctrine for the defense of the country should be developed, as Greece is doing. In August 2026, Greece and Israel signed a historic 3-billion-euro deal to build a joint multi-layered air, missile and counter-drone defense system known as the Achilles’ Shield. Separately, our southern neighbor signed a 26-million-euro counter-drone agreement with Israel for specialized counter-drone systems developed by the Israeli company Rafael.

– Artificial intelligence can be used not only on the battlefield but also in the army’s day-to-day operations. What opportunities do you see in logistics, material and technical support, and equipment maintenance?

– There are opportunities for the automated management of warehouses, tracking material resources, forecasting spare-parts needs and optimizing deliveries. Cooperation with major allied companies under European armament and modernization programs is also important. This includes the joint production of weapons and ammunition. When it comes to technical support and repairs, AI can be used for predictive diagnostics to detect faults before they occur, reduce equipment downtime and improve repair planning. NATO military equipment repair plants should be modernized.

– Cybersecurity and information protection are also part of modern defense. What tasks could be assigned to automated systems in this area?

– Today we see automated detection of cyberattacks, analysis of suspicious activity and protection of communications and information systems. The possibilities are enormous.

– What specific benefits would the introduction of artificial intelligence and automation bring to the Bulgarian Army? Can they compensate for the shortage of personnel and improve interoperability with NATO allies?

– If we implement AI in the Bulgarian Army, this will lead to increased combat capabilities: faster receipt, processing and transmission of information for decision-making. It will build interoperability with NATO allied forces. Personnel will be used more efficiently because automation can free service members from a large volume of routine administrative and technical activities. We will achieve lower costs in the long term through better and more efficient resource management and the prevention of costly breakdowns. Interoperability with NATO will improve through the integration of compatible digital systems, communications and procedures. We will apply models that have proven successful among our allies. We will also be able to compensate for personnel shortages by automating certain activities, without eliminating the need for well-trained service members.

– Despite its potential benefits, artificial intelligence is not a universal solution. What are the main problems and risks facing the Bulgarian Army when introducing such technologies?

– Look, we should not regard AI as a universal solution. Today, the Bulgarian Army faces the following problems:

• Insufficiently developed digital infrastructure.

• Outdated information and communication systems.

• A shortage of specialists in artificial intelligence, automation and cybersecurity.

• Dependence on foreign suppliers and technologies.

• Risks of cyberattacks, information manipulation and the failure of automated systems.

• Insufficient regulatory and organizational preparation for the use of AI.

• A lack of expert presence in Ukraine for the exchange of experience and technologies for conducting modern warfare.

It is particularly important to emphasize that artificial intelligence must assist the commander, not replace his responsibility. Decisions on the use of weapons must remain under genuine human control and comply with international humanitarian law.

– If a realistic action plan were to be drawn up, where should the Bulgarian Army begin? Is it necessary to invest large sums immediately in new technologies, or would it be more sensible to develop a long-term concept?

– It is not necessary to start immediately with large-scale and expensive projects. It would be more sensible to develop a concept for organizing the country’s defense over the next five or ten years. The main tasks should be defined and their implementation should begin. Some tasks can be addressed simultaneously.

– What are the main steps that should be included in such a concept?

– I would highlight several tasks:

-- first task – analysis, assessment and development of a defense doctrine, including an inventory of existing systems, processes, information resources and needs. A decision must be made on how to invest in the long term, rather than solving problems piecemeal.

-- second task – investing in technological weapons, building a unified modern air defense system modeled on Israel’s Iron Dome, and deploying counter-drone systems in areas and at facilities of key importance from a defense perspective. A phased modernization of the branches of the armed forces.

-- third task - automation of administrative and logistical processes, because these are areas in which measurable results can be achieved relatively quickly.

-- fourth task – introducing AI into the training and management of troops, and developing pilot projects with specific performance indicators in different areas. Implementing ready-made, functional systems used by our allies.

-- fifth task – connecting information systems and ensuring interoperability between the branches of the armed forces and with NATO allies. Phasing out old equipment that cannot be integrated into the common defense system.

-- sixth task – training officers, sergeants and soldiers to work in a digital and automated environment. Building a modern material and technical base for acquiring a high level of qualification in the military profession.

– Alongside modernization and the purchase of new weapons, how important is it for Bulgaria to develop its own technological and expert capabilities? How can the efforts of the Ministry of Defense, research institutes, universities and Bulgarian technology companies be brought together?

– I believe that Bulgaria should seek not merely to purchase modern technologies, but also to build its own technological and expert capabilities. This means closer cooperation between the Ministry of Defense, higher military schools, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, technical universities and Bulgarian technology companies. Of course, we should not isolate ourselves. On the contrary, it is necessary to maintain international contacts with research institutes, companies and organizations that are leaders in the fields of interest to us. The creation of a specialized structure or center for researching, testing and implementing artificial intelligence and automation in defense would be particularly promising. In this way, Bulgaria would not be merely a user of ready-made foreign solutions, but would be able to participate in their development, adaptation and improvement.

– What should be the strategic direction for the development of the Bulgarian Army? Where is the greatest potential for real change in the coming years?

– In my opinion, automation and artificial intelligence must become one of the main priorities in the modernization of the Bulgarian Army.

But there is something very important: a technologically modern army does not simply mean an army with more drones, computers and automated systems. It is an army with integrated information systems, effective management, well-trained personnel and the ability to make the right decisions in a dynamically changing environment.



Ultimately, the future of the Bulgarian Army will depend not only on the quantity and quality of its weapons, but also on its ability to use information, technology and human potential as a unified system.



The question can also be put somewhat differently: in my view, the greatest potential for the Bulgarian Army in the coming years may not lie in combat robots and autonomous weapons, but in the intelligent management of resources, logistics, technical readiness and command processes. It is precisely there that tangible results can be achieved even before a large-scale technological transformation. Let us hope that the country’s political leadership, and the Bulgarian Army’s leadership in particular, recognize the great responsibility they bear and carry out the necessary reforms.