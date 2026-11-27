I deliberately did not write immediately after the match in Marseille, but—alas—nothing has changed this morning either; I am not any calmer at all. Last night was one of the saddest evenings of my life.

This was commented on Facebook by Stefan Ivanov.

Not only because my friends and acquaintances became victims of violence at the hands of French thugs who were allowed to run riot with the assistance of the “security guards.” But also because, in my forty-three years in football stadiums, I have never seen a more cowardly and pathetic (lack of) reaction from the management of my beloved football club to such events. Your supporters are being beaten in the stands—including women and children—while our footballers sing the Europa League anthem and fix their hair in front of the cameras. The countless directors and salaried officials at the club look the other way, distract themselves and wring their hands. Levski is alive not because of you, but because of those who truly love it.

It no longer matters at all who will say or do what. It is too late! You are the ones who brought the shame upon us. But not only upon yourselves—you brought it upon our entire club. In such a situation, you immediately abandon the match, and if the delegate and the other team disagree, you simply walk off. Regardless of the cost! Bulgarian blood on the seats of the main stand has no price! And it weighs on your guilty consciences!

Do you remember years ago, when at Galatasaray’s stadium in Istanbul they deliberately delayed letting the blue fans into our section—how did Levski’s management react then? The hosts had quite deliberately allowed only 200–300 of the approximately 1,500 ticket holders to enter, while the match was already about to begin. Then someone from the club’s management spoke to the delegate, who stated that the match would not start until the last Levski fan had entered. And that is what happened: they immediately opened another one or two entrances, while we were among the last to get in, some ten to fifteen minutes after the announced kick-off time. It was possible then; apparently, it is no longer possible today…

And last but not least, something much more personal. Part of the idea of a united Europe, which I have always supported unconditionally, died inside me yesterday. At the very least because of the absence of a timely and purely human reaction from the French side. They could have condemned the thugs, even if hypocritically, spoken to the victims and shown solidarity. But they did not. I am worried that, with UEFA’s future (lack of an adequate) reaction toward Olympique, something else will die as well…

It seems difficult times await us…

P.S. This is my opinion as a free man, and anyone who has decided to spew abuse at it on my own wall would be better off not doing so!