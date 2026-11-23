Residents of Bodrovo and the surrounding settlements are joining forces against the plan to build a gunpowder production plant in the area of the former military training ground near the Dimitrovgrad village of Bodrovo. A mass petition against the construction of the facility begins on November 23, 2026. The initiative reflects the growing concern of people who do not want production involving explosive materials to be established in the immediate vicinity of their homes without having full information about the technology, safety and possible consequences.

This is no longer merely a local issue. It is a question of people’s right to know what is being planned a few kilometres from their homes, what will be produced, what substances will be used and stored, how water and nature will be protected, and who will be responsible in the event of an accident.

On November 18, 2026, the Council of Ministers declared the project an object of national importance. It concerns an investment worth more than €250 million, which is expected to create 110 permanent jobs. Production is expected to begin at the end of 2028 or the beginning of 2029, with the output intended for the defence industries of Bulgaria, the European Union and NATO.

The government decision is justified by the investment’s strategic role in national security and the defence industry, as well as by the need to strengthen the security of gunpowder supplies.

It sounds impressive. An investment of more than €250 million, new production and 110 jobs. But behind these figures are questions affecting the health, lives and peace of mind of thousands of people.

Who is the investor? What exactly will be produced? What technology will be used? What chemical substances will be stored on the site? What will the emissions be? How will people’s safety be guaranteed? And why are local residents learning about such a project without having sufficient public information?

1,300 decares – the size of an entire village, just a few kilometres from our homes

The planned site covers approximately 1,300 decares – a former military training ground near the village of Bodrovo. The initial information from the Council of Ministers does not specify the exact site on which the plant will be built, nor the name of the investor. According to the information provided, the project is undergoing certification as a priority investment project before the Bulgarian Investment Agency under the Investment Promotion Act.

The question is why this particular site was selected for such specific and potentially dangerous production and what studies were carried out before the decision was made.

According to the studies conducted, back in 2015 the Municipality of Dimitrovgrad described the property as undeveloped land measuring nearly 1,300 decares. The history of the ownership and status of the site also deserves attention.

In 2008, the military training ground near Bodrovo and the property in the “Chetaleto” area were registered under a joint deed for public state ownership No. 1110.

In 2017–2018, the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre approved the cadastral map for the non-urbanised territory in the land of Bodrovo.

For the training ground with identifier 04844.164.1, former number 164001, Deed for Public State Ownership No. 2143 dated September 14, 2018, was issued. For the property in the “Chetaleto” area – 04844.164.2, former number 164002 – Deed for Public State Ownership No. 2144 was issued on the same date.

In 2019, by Decision No. 234 of April 25, the Council of Ministers declared both properties to be private state property.

The question also remains as to when and on what grounds the training ground was recorded as an “urbanised territory”, and whether the site had previously been part of the State Forest Fund. These circumstances are not entirely clear from the documents reviewed.

The area is enormous – around 1,300 decares, the size of an entire village. Nearby are Bodrovo, Svetlina, Susam, Voden and Ezerovo, with some of the settlements approximately two kilometres away as the crow flies. Dimitrovgrad and Haskovo are also not distant points on the geographical map when it comes to potential impacts on the environment, transport and security.

Why was information about the water resources of this property sought in September 2025?

One of the most interesting and, at the same time, unresolved moments in the site’s history concerns an inquiry to the Basin Directorate.

In September 2025, a legal entity requested detailed information about the water resources, water sources, sanitary protection zones and groundwater bodies specifically connected with the property of the former military training ground. The public file does not identify the applicant or the project in connection with which the inquiry was made.

Why this particular property? What was being planned at the time? Were there already intentions for industrial use of the site? Is there a connection with the future investment in a gunpowder plant?

At present, there is no evidence that this inquiry was connected with the current project. But the coincidence deserves clarification, and the public has the right to receive answers.

“Natura 2000” – what will happen to protected nature?

The environmental status of the area is a particularly serious issue.

The land of the village of Bodrovo falls within the protected area “Rhodopes – Sredni” of the European ecological network “Natura 2000”. The area has code BG0001031 and was designated under the Habitats Directive.

Another significant environmental fact also deserves special attention. The protected area BG0000435 “Kayaliyska River”, with a total area of 736.696 decares, is also located in the region. It covers the land of the villages of Bodrovo, Skobelevo, Stalevo and Varbitsa, Municipality of Dimitrovgrad, Haskovo Region, as well as the village of Ezerovo, Municipality of Parvomay, Plovdiv Region.

This means that the environmental issue is not limited solely to the protected area “Rhodopes – Sredni”. There is also another protected territory covering the land of settlements in the immediate region of the proposed investment. It must therefore be clarified how the future facility could affect the protected habitats, water, soil and biodiversity in the area and what appropriate assessments will be carried out.

Official documentation of the Haskovo Forestry Enterprise explicitly identifies the land of the village of Bodrovo, with 211 hectares included in the protected area. According to the information provided, the site of the former training ground falls almost entirely within the protected area.

This raises a number of questions: how will the impact of the future facility on protected habitats be assessed? How will animal and plant species be protected? How will soil and water pollution be prevented? Will an assessment of compatibility with “Natura 2000” be carried out, and what will its results be?

There can be no talk of sustainable development without taking into account the nature that would be affected by such an investment. Protected territories are not empty spaces on which construction can take place without thorough assessment and control!

Water – people’s greatest concern

When it comes to production involving hazardous chemical substances, water is a matter of paramount importance.

There is information about the “Chetaleto” water catchment in the area, while in 2017 elevated nitrate levels were recorded at the Bodrovo pumping station. This is a particularly important fact against the background of concerns about possible groundwater contamination.

In the event of a leak or spill, certain pollutants could reach the soil and groundwater. The consequences would depend on the specific substances, geological characteristics, hydrogeological conditions and the planned protection and treatment systems.

How will accidents and spills be prevented? How will groundwater quality be monitored? What treatment systems will be built? Will there be constant independent monitoring? Who will carry out the inspections, and will the results be made public?

These are questions that must receive concrete answers before construction begins.

What are the possible risks of gunpowder production?

The production and storage of gunpowder and explosive substances are activities involving a high industrial risk. The specific degree of danger depends on the technology, the raw materials used, the quantities, the organisation of production and storage, and the safety measures.

Among the main risks that must be assessed by competent specialists are:

Fires and explosions. In the event of an accident, disruption of the technological process or human error, fires, explosions and dangerous shock waves may occur. Some raw materials used in gunpowder production are sensitive to friction, impact, static electricity and high temperatures. Examples of such substances include nitrocellulose and nitroglycerin.

Possible military risk – danger to the settlements in the area

In a hypothetical military conflict, facilities with a military purpose, including military-industrial enterprises, could become potential strategic targets. Locating such production in the immediate vicinity of settlements raises serious questions about the safety of the local population.

In the event of military action, the consequences of an attack on such a facility would not be limited to the production site itself. Depending on the weapons used, the scale of the damage and subsequent secondary explosions, the risk could extend to the surrounding villages, leading to the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure and to loss of life.

The question is who will assume responsibility if the construction of such a facility is allowed today, and tomorrow the lives and security of people in Ezerovo, Bodrovo and the neighbouring settlements are exposed to an unforeseeable risk?

This is an issue that must not be underestimated or left unanswered.

Air pollution. Depending on the specific technology, production processes may involve the release of dust, chemical substances and toxic gases. Certain processes, including nitration, may release nitrogen oxides. Modern filtration and absorption systems, strict controls and continuous emissions monitoring are therefore necessary.

Hazardous wastewater. With some technologies, washing and stabilising gunpowder may generate wastewater containing acidic components, nitrates, sulphates and organic compounds. If not properly collected and treated, it could pose a risk to soil and groundwater. It is necessary to know what technology will be used and how wastewater will be managed.

Soil and water pollution. In the event of leaks, spills or improper storage, certain chemicals could enter the soil, groundwater and nearby water bodies. This is particularly sensitive in an area with water sources and protected natural territories.

Health risks. Depending on the substances used and the degree of exposure, respiratory irritation, poisoning and other health problems are possible. There must therefore be a clear risk assessment for workers and the population living near the facility.

Storage and transport of hazardous substances. The accumulation of finished products and chemical raw materials requires specially designed and protected storage facilities that comply with regulatory requirements and safe distances. The transport of hazardous cargo by heavy goods vehicles raises additional questions about road conditions, routes, traffic and the security of settlements.

The beauty of the villages of Ezerovo and Bodrovo will be destroyed! These are villages with an ancient history and numerous historical sites and artefacts!





This does not mean that every such accident will necessarily occur. It means that the risks must be assessed, prevented and controlled in advance, and that people must know what measures will protect them.

How will safety be guaranteed?

In the European Union, enterprises working with hazardous substances are subject to special control regimes for the prevention of major industrial accidents. One of the main regulatory frameworks is the “Seveso III” Directive.

Depending on the quantities and types of hazardous substances, the future facility may fall into the relevant control category. This also determines the operator’s specific obligations, including the preparation of safety documents, risk assessment, measures to prevent major accidents and emergency response plans.

It is necessary to clarify what substances and in what quantities will be used and stored, what control regime will apply and what documents will be required before operations begin.

The environmental impact assessment, where applicable and required by law, must examine the possible impacts of the proposed investment. It is also necessary to assess compatibility with the “Natura 2000” protected area and ensure opportunities for participation by the interested public.

Modern production facilities may use automated processes and remote control at certain stages. Specialised protective structures, storage facilities and engineering solutions to limit the consequences of an incident are possible. But the specific measures cannot be assumed – they must be described in the project documentation and assessed by the competent authorities.

What changes after the site is declared an object of national importance?

This is one of the most significant aspects of the entire situation.

Declaring the project an object of national importance means applying a special administrative regime and accelerating certain procedures. According to the information provided, the legal regime provides for shortened deadlines for decisions by institutions, which in certain cases may be half as long, the possibility of tacit consent in the cases provided for by law, and single-instance judicial appeals against certain acts.

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works approves the detailed development plan and issues the building permit in accordance with the applicable powers. With regard to the environmental impact assessment, the competent authority is the Minister of Environment and Water when the law assigns such competence.

The deadline for appealing the approved detailed development plan is 14 days from its publication in the “State Gazette”, and judicial review is conducted in a single instance.

This is precisely why time is of the essence. People cannot wait until the last moment, when decisions have already been made and the deadlines for action have begun to run.

Documents must be collected, information requested and every step taken by the institutions monitored from now on.

What are citizens’ rights?

According to the information provided, the Municipality of Dimitrovgrad is the institution that may issue an opinion on the detailed development plan within the prescribed procedure. This does not mean that citizens have no right to participate in environmental procedures.

If an environmental assessment is carried out for the detailed development plan, residents may submit opinions during the public consultations and participate in a public discussion when one is held.

If an environmental impact assessment is carried out for the proposed investment, all interested citizens may participate in the public discussion of the report under Article 97 of the Environmental Protection Act.

These are legal opportunities that people must know about and use. They need to follow the publications of the competent institutions, learn about the deadlines and respond in time.

Questions for Dimitrovgrad Mayor Ivo Dimov

And what is the Municipality of Dimitrovgrad doing?

So far, the information provided does not contain a comprehensive public presentation by the municipality of the investor, the project, the production technologies and the environmental procedures.

We therefore expect clear and specific answers from Mayor Ivo Dimov:

When did the municipality learn about the investment proposal to build a gunpowder plant near Bodrovo?

Does it have documents concerning the project and information about the investor?

Has it been informed by state institutions about the plans and forthcoming procedures?

Have discussions been held with the mayors and residents of the affected settlements?

What action will the municipality take to protect the health, security and interests of the people?

Will public access to the documents held by the municipality be ensured?

Will it insist on a full and independent assessment of the possible impacts on water, soil and protected nature?

The municipality cannot remain a bystander when the future of the people who have entrusted it with the management of their city and villages is at stake.

From Sopot, Kazanlak and Burgas to Bodrovo?

The information provided also states that the same project has faced opposition before – initially in Sopot, then in Kazanlak and Burgas. These claims must also be clarified publicly: what were the previous proposals, what objections were raised and why was the project not implemented in those places?

If this concerns one and the same investment project, people in the Bodrovo area have the right to know its history, its previous locations and the reasons for changing them.

It is unacceptable for the population to be presented with a fait accompli without receiving complete information about the project and its development.

A mass petition begins today – people want to be heard!

On November 23, 2026, a mass petition against the construction of the gunpowder plant begins in Bodrovo and the surrounding settlements listed above.

Residents of Bodrovo, Ezerovo, Svetlina, Varbitsa, Susam and Voden are uniting around the demand to protect their homes, health, water, nature and the security of the area. The petition is a civic way for people to clearly state their position and demand accountability and transparency from the institutions.

This is the moment for the local community to show that it is not indifferent to decisions that could change its life for decades to come.

The appeal is also directed to the residents of Dimitrovgrad, Haskovo, Parvomay, Chirpan, Plovdiv and all other settlements in the area. Because this issue does not affect just one village. It affects an entire region.

Anyone who has information or documents, knows the site, has information about the future project or wishes to participate in protecting the public interest can join the civic initiative and share their information.

A person does not need to be a lawyer, environmentalist or industrial safety expert to have the right to an opinion. They only need to care about what is happening around their home.

What should be requested from the institutions?

Before the project is implemented, the public must receive answers to several fundamental questions:

Who is the investor and what exactly will the facility produce?

What production technology will be used?

What chemical substances will be used and in what quantities?

How will raw materials and finished products be stored?

What are the risks of fire, explosion and a major industrial accident?

How will groundwater, the “Chetaleto” water catchment and the other water sources be protected?

How will leaks, spills and soil pollution be prevented?

What emissions will be released into the air and how will they be controlled?

How will the “Rhodopes – Sredni” protected area of “Natura 2000” be protected?

Will the necessary environmental assessments and compatibility assessment be carried out?

Will there be independent oversight and continuous monitoring of the air, soil and water?

How will residents of nearby settlements be protected in the event of an accident?

What routes will be used to transport hazardous substances and how will road safety be guaranteed?

When will citizens receive access to all documents and the opportunity to participate in the procedures?

These are not invented fears. They are normal and entirely justified questions for any investment of such scale and potential risk.

We will seek information from the Municipality of Dimitrovgrad, the Ministry of Environment and Water, the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water – Haskovo, the Basin Directorate and the cadastral services. We will monitor the environmental impact assessment procedures, the environmental assessment, the compatibility assessment with “Natura 2000”, the development plans and the documents related to the safety of the future facility.

Investments are important. But human life is priceless!

No one denies the need for investment, new jobs and economic development. Nor does anyone deny the strategic importance of the defence industry. But economic interests cannot be placed above people’s health and safety.

One hundred and ten jobs are important, but thousands of lives are even more important, aren’t they? An investment of more than €250 million is also a serious economic commitment. But what is the price if the population receives no guarantees of safety? What will happen to the water, air, soil and nature? Who will be responsible in the event of an accident? And why should people learn about such a project from public announcements instead of being informed and involved in the process from the very beginning?

We are not against development and investment. We are against decisions affecting all of us being made without sufficient transparency, accessible information and genuine citizen participation.

The residents of Bodrovo, Ezerovo, Svetlina, Susam, Voden, Dimitrovgrad, Haskovo and the entire region have the right to know what is being planned in the immediate vicinity of their homes. They have the right to be heard. They have the right to demand documents, expert assessments and clear guarantees.

Because home is not only the building in which we live. Home is the yard, the garden, the land, the water, the air, nature and the peace of our families.

The mass petition begins on November 23. People say they will not remain indifferent to the future of their native region.

Readiness for a mass civic protest

Residents of Ezerovo, Bodrovo and the surrounding settlements are adamant that they will not allow the fate of their homes, land and nature to be decided without their consent. If their demands are not heard and the procedure for building the gunpowder plant continues, people are ready to take part in a mass civic protest, including blocking the Parvomay–Dimitrovgrad main road.

This will not simply be a protest against an investment proposal, but a civic position in defence of life, health, security, nature and people’s right to live peacefully in their native places.

The message is clear: people will not remain silent when their future is at stake!

Let us not wait this time for someone else to do the work for us. When our home, our safety and the health of our children are at stake, silence is not a position!

NO TO THE GUNPOWDER PLANT BETWEEN BODROVO AND EZEROVO!

Health, life, water and nature are not bargaining chips. They are every person’s right!





Author: Olya AL-AHMED

Ezerovo village, the Eastern Rhodopes