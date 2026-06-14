Morocco coach: The match slipped away from us, we were unable to reach the victory (VIDEO)

Morocco coach Mohamed Wahbi was left with mixed feelings after the 1:1 draw against Brazil in the first match of the two teams in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. According to the coach, his team was close to success, but in the end they were unable to hold their lead against one of the tournament favorites, reports gong.bg.

„We accomplished what we had planned, but against us was a team led by Carlo Ancelotti, so the task was not easy at all. We wanted the victory, as did the players themselves. We are left with the feeling that the match slipped away because we were unable to get the three points“, said Wahbi.

The coach of the “Atlas Lions“ also emphasized the influence of the high temperatures on the players' performance, expressing satisfaction with the inclusion of the reserves.

“The players who came off the bench helped the team very well. The heat had an impact on everyone on the pitch, and for some of our players this is their first participation in a World Cup. This brings additional pressure and is not easy“, the specialist also commented.

Morocco left excellent impressions against Brazil, but Vinicius Junior's magnificent goal brought the point for the “Seleção“ and deprived the African team of a prestigious success.

The Moroccans' next challenge is on June 20 against Scotland, and five days later the team will face Haiti in their final group stage match.

