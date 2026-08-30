Barcelona in talks with Inter for sensational player swap

Barcelona is in talks with Inter for a surprise deal that could bring Federico Dimarco to the “Camp Nou“, reports “Diario Sport”.

According to the information, the two clubs are discussing a swap in which Alejandro Balde would move to the “Nerazzurri“ and the Italian international would go in the opposite direction. Balde has been at the center of transfer speculation over the past week after not being included in Barcelona's group for the first match of the season. The 22-year-old defender has lost ground in the competition for the left flank, where he is ahead of Joao Cancelo and the young Xavi Espart.

At the same time, Barcelona sees Dimarco as a more experienced and secure option for the position. The deal won't be easy, however, as Inter have yet to give the green light to part ways with the player, who scored an impressive 8 goals and provided 18 assists in all competitions last season. However, talks between the two clubs are continuing actively.