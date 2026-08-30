Barcelona are close to signing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, the Press Association reports, BTA reports.

The deal for the Brazil international is worth 10 million euros and is expected to be completed before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Jesus has also been linked with a move to Serie A side Napoli.

The 29-year-old has scored 32 goals in 123 games for Arsenal since joining from Premier League rivals Manchester City in 2022. His time at the Emirates Stadium has been hampered by two serious knee injuries. Jesus made just three starts in the top flight last season as the Gunners won the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

He was not included in Mikel Arteta's squad for the 3-0 Community Shield win over his former club City on August 16 and the 3-0 league win over Coventry last Friday.