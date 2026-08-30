Real Madrid overruns Malaga, Mourinho changes half of the team

Real Madrid continues its perfect start to the season, after winning its third match in La Liga. This time, the “Whites” defeated newcomer Malaga 4:0 at the "Bernabeu" and are the only ones with a full squad after the third round before Barcelona's match against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, Sportal.bg reported.

The capital's players won easily, scoring the first three goals in the first half hour. Jude Bellingham scored the first in the 19th minute, and in the 26th he caused an own goal by goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero. Kylian Mbappe also scored in the 30th. Then, in added time of the second half, Arda Guler was also accurate.

After the explosive start, the hosts visibly slowed down, after the opponent had long since given up. For the statistics, both teams also hit the post once.

The difference for Real this time was that coach Jose Mourinho changed half of his field starters from the previous matches. Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc Cucurreia, Eduardo Camavinga and Braim Diaz got a chance as starters for the first time. This time, however, star signing Jan Diomande started on the bench, but appeared in the game during the match. The guests' starting lineup included two players who are Real Madrid youth players - goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero and Carlos Dottore.

The match started with a dangerous shot by Trent in the 35th second.

In the 12th minute, the VAR judges reviewed a situation for a possible penalty for the hosts for handball, but it was judged that this was not a violation.

The Malaga team threatened the "kings" for the first time in the 16th minute, when Joaquin Muñoz shot dangerously near the post.

Real took the lead in the 19th minute after a raid by Jude Bellingham, which ended with a low shot into the net - 1:0. Here, however, the Malaga players claimed a violation of the Englishman in an attack on Angel Recio. However, this was not recorded by the head referee Juan Martinez Munuera.

The English footballer was also at the root of the second goal, which fell in the 26th minute. Then he intercepted the ball with his head, after which it ricocheted off the body of goalkeeper Herrero, and in the end it was recorded as an own goal by the goalkeeper.

The third goal was not long in coming, coming in the 30th minute. Then Mbappe and Trent combined, with the Frenchman directing the ball into the net - 3:0.

Mourinho's players slowed down in the following minutes. They even underestimated a corner for Malaga in the 42nd minute, where, after a learned short execution, Rafa Rodriguez managed to land a shot that hit Courtois' side post.

Everything seemed to be decided at half-time, but even then Real Madrid continued to attack. In the 55th minute, another strong shot by Bellingham also hit the post.

In the 59th minute, the Malaga goalkeeper hit Mbappe in the head in a situation in the penalty area, in which, however, the striker was already offside.

Gradually, the “Bernabeu” became boring, because the “Kings” began to conserve their strength. In the meantime, the opponent tried several attacks, and in the 85th minute they even received a penalty for handball by Diomande. However, the VAR judges intervened here, signaling the head of the field that he might have made a mistake in his judgment. Juan Martínez Munuera listened and canceled the penalty kick.

Yet, Real fans were once again raised to their feet after Vinicius Junior put Arda Guler into an empty net in added time for 4:0. Real Madrid's schedule continues with a visit to Betis on Friday. Malaga, meanwhile, has just one point and will host Levante in the next round.