A turnaround sent Beroe to the 1/16 finals of the Cup

Beroe Stara Zagora secured a place in the 1/16 finals of the Bulgarian Football Cup tournament after an extremely dramatic match.

In a match from the 1/32 final phase, Staro Zagora visited Miner in Pernik and managed to make a complete turnaround from 0:1 to 2:1, with the winning goal coming in the 89th minute.

The hosts from Pernik, led by the enthusiasm of their audience, opened the scoring in the 25th minute. The “Hammers“ took the lead after a ridiculous situation in which Beroe player Georgi Valchev scored an own goal.

However, the joy of the Pernik residents did not last long. Just eight minutes later, in the 33rd minute, Beroe equalized. Sheikh Diamanca restored parity and brought the intrigue back into the match.

When it seemed that the match was heading for extra time, the decisive moment came. In the 89th minute, Ismael Ferrer became a hero for the hosts, after he executed a brilliant free kick and brought the standings forward for his team.

In the next phase of the competition, Beroe will have an extremely tough test – the champion Ludogorets arrives in Stara Zagora.