Germany and Greece did not win in an equal clash

Germany and Greece failed to produce a winner in an equal match, in which both teams had their chances to score, but it ended 0:0.

The Greeks started more actively and in the 2nd minute were close to opening the score. Giorgos Masouras made a dangerous header, but Jonas Urbig demonstrated excellent reflexes and saved.

Germany responded almost immediately. Two minutes later, Derry Sherhant shot from the edge of the penalty area, but Konstantinos Tsolakis intervened decisively.

In the 20th minute, Florian Wirtz, who led the Bundesteam with the captain's armband, failed to find the target with his header. Five minutes later, Tsolakis was on top again, this time after a shot by David Raum.

Germany came close to scoring in the 32nd minute, but the goal was disallowed. Scherchant broke down the left flank and crossed to Jonathan Burkard, who headed the ball into the net from close range. However, after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for handball.

At half-time, Greece coach Ivan Jovanovic made two changes, bringing on Konstantinos Karetsas and Athanasios Androutsos.

In the 51st minute, Konstantinos Mavropanos headed a cross into the penalty area, but Urbig again showed stability and saved the shot.

Shortly after the hour mark, Germany also made a double substitution. Nick Voltemade replaced Burkard, and Said El Mala came on for Lennart Karl.

Both teams continued to play cautiously until the end, and the game remained evenly matched. The best chance for a decisive goal came to Philip Troy in the 87th minute, but he failed to find the goal line from an excellent position.

In the end, Germany and Greece were unable to break through their defenses and the match ended without a winner.