Zidane prepares changes for France ahead of crucial clash with Belgium

France coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that he will make changes to the squad for the crucial match against Belgium in the Nations League on Monday. After three rounds, the "Roosters" are top of Group A1, but have a point ahead of second-placed Belgium.

However, France are not having an ideal campaign after Zidane lost Kylian Mbappe to injury and Dayot Upamecano is suspended. This has forced the former Real Madrid coach to use more of his available squad, but he is happy with the options he has. “There will be changes, that's for sure. This is our fourth match and we can't just do whatever we want. "We will make sensible changes and above all we will do it to be competitive," Zidane said.

The coach also sees the rotation as a way to maintain competition in the national team. "This is to show that we are all committed and all the players are committed to this team. We want to demonstrate that there is great competition in the French national team," he explained.

Zidane expects a much more difficult match than the first match between the two teams, which France won 1-0 after a late goal by Michael Oliseh. "They played very well against us in the first match and created tactical problems for us. They are capable of many things," the coach said. Despite the tension surrounding the important match, Zidane admitted that it is this tension that gives him pleasure after taking over France after the 2026 World Cup.