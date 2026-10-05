Valeri Bozhinov inspired courage in Bulgaria U21 before the battle with Scotland

Former national player Valeri Bozhinov visited the camp of the Bulgarian U21 national football team in Boyana to support the boys, led by coach Todor Yanchev.

His visit comes at a time when the team, despite its worthy performance and victory over the group leader Portugal, has already lost chances of qualifying for the European Championship.

With his presence, Bozhinov aims to inspire courage and motivation in the young players before their upcoming last match of the qualifiers.

Our national team will host Scotland on Tuesday. The match will be played in Pazardzhik with a kick-off time of 19:30.