Cristian Macun returns early to Levski

Levski defender Cristian Macun was released early from the Venezuelan national team camp and will be able to join the club's training process in Bulgaria earlier.

The 26-year-old is among the 12 players that coach Osvaldo Viscarondo has decided to release from the squad.

This means that Macun will not take part in Venezuela's upcoming friendly match against Jordan, which is scheduled for October 6 in Amman.

The decision of the coaching staff allows Macun to return home early and be available to Julio Velasquez.