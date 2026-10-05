Alexander and Simeon Nikolovi with new success in the controls for Lube

Nationals Alexander and Simeon Nikolovi recorded new strong performances for their Kucine Lube (Civitanova).

Giampaolo Medei's team defeated Cisterna Volei with 3:0 (25:22, 25:22, 25:21) game in a friendly match. Thus, Lube achieved success again, after a few days ago it also dealt with Yuasa Battery Grotadzolina after a 3:1 game.

The most productive player for the victory was again Alex Nikolov with 12 points. His brother Simeon scored with 1.

"The team has been full for several days, it is important for us to play these games in order to unite. We need to grow in such matches, especially in defense. I am sure that we will be ready for the debut in Verona. I thank the fans for their support, I hope to see them on their away match in the championship debut and I already know that their voices will be heard every time at the "Euroswole Forum", said Moni Nikolov after the test.