Konstantin Papazov after the victory for the Bulgarian Basketball Federation: "I will not manage alone, the priority is the Bulgarian coaches"

The newly elected president of the Bulgarian Basketball Federation Konstantin Papazov announced his first steps at the helm of the headquarters and emphasized that despite difficult challenges ahead, he believes in his capabilities and the contacts he has accumulated. In his first speech to the delegates after the vote, he called for unification and active proposals from all participants in the General Assembly.

Papazov was categorical that his management approach will be open and team-based, addressing the hall directly:

„I expect proposals from all of you. I cannot manage alone and I will not manage alone. My phone is on for you 24/7.“

The new head of the domestic basketball team emphasized the development and training of local staff, stating that coaches are his most important priority. According to him, support for local specialists is key so that they can follow their dreams and develop at the highest level.

Papazov also reached out to the people who supported his opponents Orlin Atanasov and Nikolay Rashkov at the meeting, emphasizing that his goal is to gain the trust of the entire basketball community in the country through work.