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Sports on TV on Tuesday (October 6)

Sports on TV on Tuesday (October 6)

Here's what we can watch today

Oct 6, 2026 06:16 50

Sports on TV on Tuesday (October 6) - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

12.00 Tennis, tournament in Tokyo, final MAX Sport 3

14.00 Tennis, tournament in Beijing, final MAX Sport 1

15.50 Cycling: European Championships in Ljubljana, mixed team Eurosport 1

17.00 Kazakhstan – Faroe Islands Diema Sport 3

17.05 Cycling: European Championships in Ljubljana, men, time trial Eurosport 1

19.30 Bulgaria – Scotland (youth) Diema Sport

21.45 Luxembourg – Bulgaria MAX One

21.45 England – Czech Republic Diema Sport 2

21.45 Croatia – Spain Diema Sport 3

21.45 Scotland – Slovenia Diema Sport