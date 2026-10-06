Sports on TV on Tuesday (October 6)

12.00 Tennis, tournament in Tokyo, final MAX Sport 3
14.00 Tennis, tournament in Beijing, final MAX Sport 1
15.50 Cycling: European Championships in Ljubljana, mixed team Eurosport 1
17.00 Kazakhstan – Faroe Islands Diema Sport 3
17.05 Cycling: European Championships in Ljubljana, men, time trial Eurosport 1
19.30 Bulgaria – Scotland (youth) Diema Sport
21.45 Luxembourg – Bulgaria MAX One
21.45 England – Czech Republic Diema Sport 2
21.45 Croatia – Spain Diema Sport 3
21.45 Scotland – Slovenia Diema Sport