Milan come out on top in the battle for Endrik at the expense of another Italian team

Milan are gradually starting to look like the favorites to sign Endrik from Real Madrid. The Rossoneri and Roma have been monitoring the situation surrounding the Brazilian striker since the summer, but the Italian giant has several serious advantages that could prove decisive.

Roma has also not given up on the idea of signing Endrik and may even discuss a possible deal with Real Madrid during the upcoming meeting between the two clubs in the Champions League later this month. According to “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, however, Milan have no reason to worry at this stage.

The main advantage of the “Rossoneri“ is their excellent relationship with “Roc Nation” – the agency that represents Endrik. Milan owner Jerry Cardinale has close ties with the company, which is expected to play a key role in a possible transfer of the Brazilian.

Milan and “Roc Nation” have been partners since 2020, and the club also has a good relationship with Real Madrid. The two clubs have already worked together on the transfer of Braim Diaz, which could further facilitate possible negotiations.