Five English giants want Barcelona star

Jules Kunde has become a transfer target for five of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. The Barcelona defender has not enjoyed his best start to the season, but that has not dampened interest from England ahead of the January transfer window.

While Barcelona have started the campaign with eight wins from eight matches in all competitions, Kunde has found himself on the fringes of Hansi Flick's squad. The Frenchman lost his starting right-back spot to Eric Garcia and has started just one of the Catalans' seven La Liga matches.

According to “Fichajes”, which cites “Diario Sport”, Kunde continues to be highly valued on the island. “The French international is a highly sought-after player. Five clubs are monitoring him ahead of the upcoming transfer windows, all of them English giants: Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City“, the information states.

Barcelona, for its part, is ready to consider the possibility of selling Kunde if they receive a good enough offer.