OFK Nessebar with a position after the excesses in Smolyan: This is not football!

The match from the second preliminary round of the Bulgarian Cup between Rodopa Smolyan and OFK Nessebar will be remembered not only for the victory of the guests, but also for the excesses after the final whistle.

The hosts had serious complaints about the referees in the match, with the referees having to be escorted out of the stadium by the police.

OFK Nessebar won 3:1, but the Rodopa players and the team's fans believe that they were harmed by a non-existent penalty being awarded.

A day later, Nessebar came out with a sharp position, which we publish without editorial intervention:

OFK Nessebar considers it necessary to express its position after what happened during and after the end of the match against FC Rodopa (Smolyan) in the Bulgarian Cup tournament.

Our team won 3:1 after extra time and earned the right to continue in the next round, where it will face CSKA.

Unfortunately, however, football remained in the background due to scenes that have no place in any stadium.

Around the penalty awarded to OFK Nessebar, the impression was created that such a penalty does not exist.

We categorically disagree!

In our opinion, there was a violation.

Along with this position, we are also publishing a video of the situation.

We will not convince anyone and we will not pronounce sentences instead of the referees.

Let everyone watch the footage and decide for themselves whether there is reason to the award.

But there is something much more important than a penalty ‼️

When it was awarded, supporters invaded the field.

After the final referee's signal, bottles and pyrotechnics flew onto the field, part of the audience entered the field again, and the situation escalated to the point where the police had to intervene.

The referee's team, our players and the staff had to be taken out under police guard.

This is not football. And this cannot be considered a normal situation at a football match in the 21st century.

Referee decisions can be right or wrong.

They can cause disputes, dissatisfaction and emotions.

Every club has the right to challenge a given decision according to the established procedure. However, no referee's decision gives anyone the right to invade the field, throw objects and pyrotechnics, or chase referees and participants in the match.

Even more worrying is that such tension in Smolyan is not the first time. That is why we believe that what happened should not be overlooked or justified with the emotion of the loss.

Footballers should decide the matches on the field.

Referees are responsible for their decisions before the competent authorities.

And supporters should be able to support their team passionately, without the football stadium becoming a place where people's safety is questioned.

OFK Nessebar categorically condemns any form of aggression and vandalism at football stadiums, regardless of which club is involved and what the result of the match is.

We thank the Ministry of Interior employees for their intervention and actions to control the situation. 🙏🏻

Finally – we prefer to talk about football.⚽️

We congratulate our players for their character and the fight until the last minute. OFK Nessebar is in the next round of the Bulgarian Cup and is looking forward to the upcoming match with CSKA. 💙

And about the penalty – watch the video. And judge for yourself.

Sincerely,

OFK Nessebar