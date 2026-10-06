Luxembourg coach optimistic about Bulgaria match despite absentee issues

Journalists in Luxembourg called the yellow card case received by Leandro Barreiro in Estonia on Saturday a “grotesque ending“ after it became clear earlier today that the midfielder will indeed be suspended for Tuesday's match against Bulgaria.

This was also the topic that dominated the press conference of the Luxembourg national coach at the “Sporthotel Léveque“, located in Lipscherd. The match from the 4th round of Group C/4 of the UEFA Nations League tournament is tomorrow at 21:45 Bulgarian time at the “Stade de Luxembourg“ in the Grand Duchy.

It was explained that three of the important factors in the federation – including its vice-president Marco Richard, were confident after the match in Tallinn that there would be no punishment for Barreiro. The Benfica star did not play in the match at all and it turned out that the confusion – whether the card was for him or Marvin Martens, was later resolved after a video replay review.

The punishment only increases the problems of the “Red Lions“ with the selection, as tomorrow against Bulgaria they will be without the injured Seid Korac, Danel Sinani, Laurent Jans and Christopher Martins. Barreiro's punishment is not the only one, because he is joined by former CSKA central defender Enes Mahmutovic. That brings the number of players missing from his team to half a dozen.

Luxembourg coach Jeff Strasser expressed regret for the many absent players, but at the same time remained optimistic about the future.

The injured and suspended players will be replaced so that a competitive team can take to the field on Tuesday - a team that approaches the match with a positive attitude and maintains the momentum, Strasser said. Although the situation is not easy, the focus remains on the future, he guarantees.

“The situation is simple - we play with those who are healthy and are here. And we will see what happens“, the coach explained.