Messi after the last training session with Argentina: Special moments that I will surely miss

Lionel Messi made a post on social networks after his last training session with the Argentine national team.

“Special moments that I will surely miss“, shared Messi, who will wear the “gauchos“ team for the last time in the match against Benin on the night of October 7 at 2:00 a.m. Bulgarian time.

Many of his teammates posted photos from training and messages to Messi, and his wife Antonella showed the shirt that the star will wear on the field.

Messi has played for his country's representative team since 2005. With the national team, he won the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America trophies (2021 and 2024), as well as the Finalissima tournament in 2022.