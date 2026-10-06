Three Bulgarian coaches will fill Marcus Gizdol's staff at CSKA, it became clear at the press conference of the “Bulgarian Army”. These are the fitness specialists Kostadin Dzhorgov and Georgi Petrov, as well as Hristo Mitov, who will continue to work with the goalkeepers, claims “Tema Sport“.

41-year-old Dzhorgov and Mitov were also part of Hristo Yanev's team. 35-year-old Georgi Petrov has so far been in the double of the “army”. He joined the club from CSKA 1948, and in 2023 he will spend a ten-day internship at Leicester under Enzo Maresca.

Yesterday, Markus Gizdol held a conversation with each of the three Bulgarians. As is known, the German is bringing with him the experienced assistant Rainer Widmeier and analyst Jakob Braun. It is possible that there will be changes in the staff during the winter break.

„It is very important for me to find the right balance, a mix. That is why I will have two assistants who arrive with me, and respectively Bulgarian coaches who know the football environment here in Bulgaria well enough. At the same time, my assistants know my requirements from the first day, from the first minute, and there is no need for me to introduce them yet. There is no need to explain what will be expected of them. One – Widmeier has a wealth of experience, and at different levels of German football," Markus Gizdol shared on the subject.