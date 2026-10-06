Bulgaria in battle to revive chances in the League of Nations

Our national football team is visiting Luxembourg in its fourth match from Group 4 of League “C“ of the League of Nations. The match at “Stade de Luxembourg“ is tonight at 21:45.

“The Lions“ are currently in last place in the group with only one point and are two behind the team of the Grand Duchy, which is third. Tonight, Atanas Ribarski's team has an opportunity to take revenge for the defeat against Luxembourg in Plovdiv on September 26 (1:2) and move up to third position.

If the national team wins tonight, and the favorite in the group Iceland scores a success as a guest of Estonia, Bulgaria's chances for second place and participation in the playoff for a place in League “B“ will be revived. It was the ranking in the higher level that was set by the Bulgarian Football Union before the start of the tournament.

In addition to the players who dropped out of the camp due to injuries, Ivaylo Chochev and Teodor Ivanov, the suspended Dimitar Velkovski and Lukas Petkov, as well as Marin Petkov, who became a father yesterday and returned to Bulgaria due to the happy event, will not be available to the national team today.

Today at 21:45 on MAX One

Luxembourg, “Stade de Luxembourg“

Referee: Andris Treimanis (Latvia)

PROBABLE LINEUPS

Luxembourg: Morris, Bonner, Mahmutovic, Selimovic, Karlsson, Moreira, V. Till, Barreiro, Natami, Dardari, Videira

Injured: Sinani

Penalties: none

Bulgaria: Naumov, Turitsov, Kr. Dimitrov, Velkov, Hr. Petrov, Gruev, Kraev, Chandarov, Rusev, Balov, At. Iliev

Injured: Chochev, T. Ivanov, Krastev, Despodov

Penalties: Velkovski, L. Petkov