A full stadium welcomes our national team in Luxembourg

The stands of the "Stad de Luxembourg" will be full tonight. This is assured by the hosts, according to whom about 8,000 tickets for the match against Bulgaria from the Nations League were sold by last night, our colleagues from Sportal write. The capacity of the neat facility on the outskirts of the southern part of the capital of the Grand Duchy is 9,386 spectators.

"Stad de Luxembourg" was opened five years ago, and its construction "swallowed" 80 million euros. This will be Bulgaria's third match at the shiny stadium, as we are currently with a "dry net" on it - 0:0 in 2022 and 1:0 with a goal from Andrian Kraev in 2024.

It is curious that the "lions" will become the only team to have visited the beautiful arena in the miniature country three times.