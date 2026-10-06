One of Levski's new signings - Petko Hristov - will most likely make his debut for the team in the upcoming match against Cherno More on Sunday.

The defender was signed by Spezia in early September and is now fully ready to play for the “blues”. It would not be a surprise if he starts in Varna as a starter, as Kristian Dimitrov will have little time to rest after his commitment with the national team for the Nations League.

The champions' other starting central defender, Kristian Makun, was part of Venezuela's Asian tour, but was released early and will not play in the last match against Jordan. Nikola Serafimov is recovering from an elbow injury.