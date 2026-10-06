UEFA investigates scandalous scenes after Ireland-Israel match

European football body UEFA has launched an official investigation into incidents that occurred between players and officials from both teams after the Nations League match between Ireland and Israel. The match was marked by serious tension both on and off the pitch.

The match from the fourth round of Group B3 took place on Sunday in the Serbian town of Bačka Topola. The reason for the match taking place on neutral ground is related to the complicated political situation surrounding Israel. Just a few days earlier, the two teams had met in Hungary, where symbolic hosts Israel lost 0:3.

However, the second match ended without a winner – 1:1, with football taking a back seat due to the enormous tension surrounding the two national teams.

The conflict between Ireland and Israel has long transcended the sporting framework. In Ireland, a number of organizations, fan structures and representatives of the sports community have called on the national team to boycott matches with Israel due to the military conflict in Gaza and the situation with the civilian population in Palestine.

Even before the first match, some of the Irish footballers expressed their unwillingness to participate in the match. In the end, the only player who refused to be part of the national team as a form of protest was goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The tension between the two countries also carried over into the days surrounding the second match. It began even before the match, during the official press conference of the Irish coach Heimi R. Hallgrimsson. An Israeli journalist accused the Irish side of racism, which further heated the atmosphere.

On the day of the match, the tension continued. During the official ceremonies before the start, the Irish players again refused the traditional handshake with their Israeli opponents. They also bowed their heads during the performance of the Israeli national anthem.

However, the most serious incident took place after the end of the first half. In the area in front of the tunnel to the changing rooms, a fight broke out, in which players and representatives of the coaching staffs of both teams were involved.

A specific accusation also came from the Irish camp. Damien Doyle, who is part of Hallgrimsson's staff, claims that he was spat at by an Israeli player. The case is to be reviewed by the relevant UEFA disciplinary bodies as part of the investigation that has been launched.

After the final whistle, the Irish coach Hallgrimsson preferred not to delve into the topic and avoided detailed comments about what happened near the tunnel.

Israel coach Ran Ben-Shimon, for his part, stated that he was already in the locker room at the time of the alleged incident and was not a direct witness to what happened.

The final assessment of the behavior of the participants will now be made by UEFA. The European headquarters will have to establish what exactly happened and whether there are grounds for imposing disciplinary sanctions.

The case further intensifies the tension surrounding the matches between Ireland and Israel, which in recent days have become not only a sporting rivalry, but also a reflection of the deep political conflict dividing public opinion far beyond football.