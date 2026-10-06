Dani Carvajal could return to La Liga

Getafe is one step away from attracting one of the emblematic names in the modern history of Real Madrid. According to information from the Spanish “Ace“ the capital club is in advanced negotiations with Dani Carvajal, who could join the team as a free agent.

The 34-year-old right-back received interest from several clubs during the summer transfer window, but none of the offers convinced him to continue his career outside of Real Madrid. Now, however, the option of staying in Spain and joining Getafe seems increasingly real.

One of the main reasons Carvajal is considering the possibility positively is related to Getafe coach Pepe Bordalas. The experienced specialist is among the people who most attract the former Real captain, and the opportunity to work under his leadership could prove decisive for the transfer.

Getafe currently occupies 11th place in the provisional La Liga standings, with the team having won only two matches since the start of the season. Attracting a player with Carvajal's vast experience could provide additional stability to the squad, especially in defensive terms.

Carvajal's career at Real Madrid lasted 13 years. He has become one of the club's most recognizable figures and has made an impressive 435 official appearances for the “royal club“.

In those appearances, the defender has scored 14 goals and recorded 65 assists, leaving a significant mark on Real Madrid's rich club history in addition to his individual statistics.

If the deal with Getafe is finalized, Carvajal will have the opportunity to continue his career in La Liga and at the same time remain in a familiar football environment. It remains to be seen whether the negotiations will be successfully concluded and whether the experienced defender will join Getafe.