Hristo Krusharski revealed: Two candidates want the shares of Lokomotiv Plovdiv

The owner of Lokomotiv Plovdiv Hristo Krusharski revealed to "24 Chasa" that there is interest in the club's shares from two potential buyers. According to him, their final decision is currently expected, but he did not want to give more details about the possible change of ownership.

Krusarski, who has already announced his intention to step down from the management of the “black and white“, also commented on the future of head coach Dušan Kosić and some of the players.

The businessman admitted that he had made personal commitments to the coach and some of the players and intends to fulfill them regardless of his future at the club.

“I am worried about coach Dušan Kosić and several other players to whom I had made personal commitments. I am a person who keeps my word and I will not let them down“, Krusharski said.

He also confirmed that he has already fulfilled his promise to financially support the club with 10,000 euros per month, with the first tranche already being transferred.

Krusharski added that he plans to continue helping Lokomotiv's youth school, as well as the club's veterans.

“I will financially support the youth school separately. I also feel sorry for the veterans“, he added.

Thus, the future of Lokomotiv Plovdiv remains directly linked to the decision of the two potential candidates for the shares, while Krusharski declares his readiness to fulfill the commitments he has made to the club and its people.