New scandal shakes FIFA: An irregular player guarded the door of DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup

A new serious scandal surrounding FIFA and Gianni Infantino erupted after a joint investigation by the “New York Times“ and “Le Monde“. According to the publication, DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi was not allowed to represent the African country at the 2026 World Cup.

The reason is related to an incomplete procedure for changing his football nationality. Mpasi was part of the youth national formations of France, and the documents certifying his transfer to DR Congo were not finally approved. Although the local football federation began the procedure five years ago, it has never been officially concluded.

The problem was identified by FIFA after a complaint filed by Nigeria. However, according to the investigation, Mpasi was allowed to play both in the DR Congo qualifying play-offs and in the World Cup itself.

Even more serious is the information about the actions of the FIFA legal team. According to the “New York Times“ and “Le Monde“ the headquarters' lawyers were aware of the case as early as March - a few months before the start of the World Cup.

Experts have considered the possibility of imposing sanctions, including disqualification of DR Congo from the intercontinental play-off against Jamaica and the expulsion of Mpasi himself. Their recommendations also included an option for Nigeria to receive a penalty, which would have changed the composition of the playoffs.

According to the investigation, a possible sanction could also have affected Burkina Faso. The team was the next best second team and, given a certain development of the situation, could have been given the opportunity to advance.

The case takes on even greater dimensions due to the provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. Article 19 provides for a penalty and a fine of at least 6,000 Swiss francs for using an irregular player after a complaint has been filed.

The investigation claims that FIFA legal experts also warned of possible protests surrounding the match with Jamaica. However, their recommendations were not followed. The authors of the publication indicate that the leadership of the world football headquarters, including Gianni Infantino, was aware of the case, but did not take the proposed actions.

Lionel Mpasi himself subsequently became an important figure for DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup. The goalkeeper of the French Le Havre made strong matches, including a series of impressive saves against Portugal in the group stage and England in the round of 16.

In the end, DR Congo was eliminated from the “Three Lions“, but now Mpasi's participation in the tournament raises serious questions about FIFA's decisions and the way in which the procedure for his nationality was considered.