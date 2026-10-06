Helmut Marko congratulates Red Bull on its first triumph of the season and praises the new drive system

Former Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko commented on the Bahrain Grand Prix race held at the “Sepang“ track in Malaysia, in which Max Verstappen recorded his first victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The Austrian specialist said he watched the exciting race on the small screen, supporting the team as an ordinary motorsports fan:

“I watched the race on TV, like all the other Formula 1 fans. It was an excellent race. I would have preferred to watch a race in the rain, but it didn't work out. I am happy for Max and the entire Red Bull team, this is the first victory with the team's powertrain. These results are impressive.“

Marko recalled that at the beginning of the racing year he predicted a rise for the team in the second half of the championship, as he was aware of the necessary technical adjustments to the car:

“At the beginning of the season I said that in the second half of the year Red Bull would be able to fight for victories, because I knew that the chassis problems had to be solved. These problems did not allow the team to fight for victories earlier. Max thinks he can win in Singapore, and you know that this is the only track where he has not yet won, so it will be interesting.“