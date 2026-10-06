Good news for Barcelona: Frenkie de Jong takes important step towards return

Frenkie de Jong took an important step towards his long-awaited return to the Barcelona squad. The Dutch midfielder took part in part of the team's training session with his teammates for the first time since his serious knee injury.

Until now, the 29-year-old was preparing on an individual program, but his workload is gradually increasing. Participation in the group session is another positive sign of his recovery.

De Jong has not yet recorded playing minutes for Barcelona this season, and coach Hansi Flick has no intention of forcing the process. The German specialist will give the midfielder the necessary time to restore his optimal physical shape.

The Dutchman is expected to be ready for an official match later in October. This means he will almost certainly not be available for the upcoming home match against Getafe.

Barcelona host Getafe on Saturday in a La Liga match from the eighth round, while the Catalans' staff will continue to closely monitor the recovery of one of their key midfielders.