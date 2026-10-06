Grigor Dimitrov shined on the front row of the Lacoste fashion showroom in Paris

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov once again proved that he feels equally confident both on the court and under the spotlight of the world fashion scene. The Bulgarian, who is among the key global ambassadors of the French brand Lacoste, was among the most special and commented guests at the brand's glamorous show during Paris Fashion Week.

Our first racket lined up with the biggest names in show business and sports on the front row of the fashion show, which presented the brand's new Spring/Summer 2027 collection. Grigor attracted the lenses of world photographers, posing in the company of Hollywood icon Uma Thurman and his legendary court colleague Venus Williams, with whom he maintains a long-standing friendship. Other celebrities at the event included actors Adrien Brody and Taylor Zachar Perez, as well as former NBA star Dwyane Wade.

“It was impossible to concentrate on the Lacoste show because of Grigor“, commented delighted fans on social media.

Creative director Pelagia Kolotouros' new collection brought the authentic spirit of tennis directly to the catwalk, offering a perfect balance between founder René Lacoste's rich sporting heritage and modern urban chic.

The models skillfully combined the brand's iconic pleated skirts, tennis polo shirts and classic knit trousers with more extravagant elements such as silk, mesh lace and metallic details. The French brand's traditional green, blue and white shades, symbolizing victory, dominated, contrasting in a modern way with more earthy and bold tones. The main emphasis was placed on lightweight fabrics and freedom of movement, turning sportswear into a sophisticated choice for everyday life.