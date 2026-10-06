Spain overturn Croatia in Split and continue unbeaten in the Nations League

Spain continues its impressive performance in the Nations League. “La Furia“ recorded a fourth consecutive victory in Group 3 of League “A“, after achieving a 2-1 turnaround in their visit to Croatia in Split.

The success secured the Spaniards a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament, and the big hero for the guests was Mikel Merino. The midfielder appeared after the break and scored both goals in the turnaround.

Croatia started more actively and managed to take the lead in the 17th minute. Ivan Perisic was the most intelligent in Unai Simon's penalty area, after he perfectly navigated a rebound around the penalty spot and headed the hosts ahead.

Spain gradually took the initiative and controlled most of the game, but the world champion failed to convert possession into dangerous enough chances. By the end of the first half, the Spaniards had only one accurate shot on goal by Dominik Livakovic, who did not pose a serious threat to the Croatian goalkeeper.

After the break, Luis de la Fuente made an important change, putting Mikel Merino in the game. The decision of the Spanish coach paid off in the 61st minute.

Dani Olmo found Merino with an excellent pass, and the midfielder finished the attack in the best way and restored parity – 1:1.

Spain continued to increase the pressure and increasingly reached the opponent's penalty area. Lamine Yamal also had a chance to score, but failed to take advantage of the situation that opened up before him.

In the 80th minute, Croatia suffered another heavy blow. Goal scorer Perisic received a second yellow card and was sent off, leaving the hosts with a man less.

The numerical advantage proved decisive. In the 88th minute, Merino was again in the right place and with his second goal of the match, brought about a complete turnaround and Spain's fourth consecutive victory in the group.