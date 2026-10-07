Harry Kane: We can be proud of the fantastic football we showed

England captain Harry Kane expressed his satisfaction after the emphatic 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic in the fourth round of the Nations League. The striker became a hero for the “Three Lions“ at “Wembley“ Stadium, scoring two of the goals for the hosts.

“It was a perfect night – both personally for me and for the whole team. The camp was quite busy and it was great that we managed to finish it properly in front of our fans at “Wembley“. We can definitely be proud of such a performance. England have played fantastic football and it's a real pleasure for a striker to have such chances," said Kane.

The striker also took stock of the team's performance in the last four matches, taking into account overcoming the difficult start after the 2-3 loss to Spain.

„It all started from that first match. Although the result against the Spaniards was not what we had hoped for, we showed growth in every subsequent match. It's never easy to readjust and get into a rhythm immediately after a big international forum, but the most important thing is that we found the right shape,„, stressed the England leader.

In conclusion, Kane also commented on the strong internal competition for places among the starters.

„This is England and the fight for a place in the team will always be fierce. The key is to make the most of the opportunities that arise. "Everyone wants to be part of the team, and that only makes us stronger as a team," the captain emphasized.