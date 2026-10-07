Thomas Tuchel: We set the bar very high

England manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his satisfaction after the emphatic 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic in a match from the fourth round of the Nations League. The specialist praised the team's performance and singled out captain Harry Kane, who scored two of the goals for the success.

„This was our fourth game in just three or four days. We showed a great game again and congratulated ourselves with a fully deserved victory“, commented the German coach after the match.

Tuchel did not spare superlatives for Kane: „It is completely in his style. I do not take his form for granted - he is exceptional in every match.“

The coach of the „Three Lions“ also paid attention to the growth of the team.

„Everything is due to training, professional attitude, cohesion and belief in the ultimate success. The fact that we did not get eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup has definitely made us stronger. We are demonstrating a high level – it was like that throughout the period, and it is like that now. You learn every day and become stronger with each passing match.“

Regarding the selection of the starting lineup and the strong internal competition, the specialist added: „With such a high level of players, it is never easy to determine the starting eleven. I am glad that everyone contributed to the victory and gave their best for the national jersey and the team. The boys raised the bar very high – that is how it looks from the sidelines, that is the atmosphere inside the team.“