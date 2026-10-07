A new strong figure in Levski is negotiating with a Brazilian club

Edu Gaspar is negotiating with a Brazilian club. The new strong figure in Levski met in London with the president of the third division Figueirense Eduardo Mafra and the representative of the leading marketing company “Pansports“ Guillermo Arturo Vieira. According to the media in Brazil, the three have held a conversation that will in the future turn into investment plans to stabilize the South American club.

In the land of coffee, they add that Edu is part of the structures of Gemcorp Capital, which is owned by Atanas Bostandzhiev and has already acquired the majority stake in Levski. The native businessman recently acquired English fourth-division club Northampton, together with the British-Brazilian investment group Sports Alpha Capital.

“This was an initial conversation focused on presenting the project and evaluating possible paths for a partnership. Additional meetings will be held before any decision is made“, wrote ndmais.com.br, adding that the initial assessment is positive.

Figeiranse is going through a difficult and transitional period, seeking to reorganize and pay off accumulated debts. The team is currently in 11th place in Serie C. Bostandzhiev and his partners are looking to expand their sports portfolio, and after Levski and Northampton, they may also acquire Figueirense.

The businessman announced grandiose plans for the "blues", with the club's budget almost doubled from 15 to 25-28 million euros. Another of the main aspects is the construction of a new stadium. Initially, it was said that the capacity would be around 24 thousand seats, but when the latest project was presented, it was stated that it would be 28,000. Its construction should begin in June 2027.