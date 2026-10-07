Bulgaria's interim coach Atanas Ribarski expressed satisfaction with the performance and dedication of the national team in the 2:0 victory as a guest of Luxembourg. This success was the team's first in the current campaign in the League of Nations tournament. The specialist praised the tactical discipline in the first half and thanked the players for the quick adoption of the instructions despite the lack of time for serious training preparation.

The coach analyzed the implemented strategy and emphasized that the preliminary plan for the match had yielded results.

“I am pleased with the result and the game in the first half. The idea worked. This time we scored. We knew that in the second half we would have spaces, we could have used them better. I saw desire and willingness to sacrifice. This is something positive. We know how to manage the matches and the players are aware of it. We have to take into account some factors - fatigue, lack of players and refreshment. We pressed quite actively in the first half. The goal was to score a goal, two. In the second half, we had to prevent them from scoring for 10 minutes and then control the match”, said Ribarski.

The specialist expressed his gratitude to the entire team for their professionalism in the short time frame that the staff had before the visit.

“I wanted a simple, direct presentation. Thanks to the players for their attitude to the process, to me and the team. Some sleepless days were needed to convey our ideas. We didn't have time to train them, but they were looking for it themselves. Atanas Iliev and Vladi Nikolov can score goals. He couldn't score in the first match, but I'm glad he scored today. The boys are smiling after the match”, shared the specialist.

In conclusion, Ribarski emphasized the overall building of the squad for the future and sidelined the topic of the permanent post at the head of the national team.

“The most important lesson is that a victory will mean nothing if the team does not have a coach. Who will be the coach? This question is not on the agenda”, concluded the coach.