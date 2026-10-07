Messi cried on the bus before his farewell match with Argentina (VIDEO)

World football icon Lionel Messi played his last match for Argentina. In an emotional clash against Benin, Messi said his final goodbye to the “albiceleste“ fans.

Apart from during the match, emotions were running high even before it. A touching video of Lionel Messi's arrival at the Monumental stadium, where the match was held, was shared on social media.

It shows Messi crying on the bus amid the loud cheers of the fans who welcomed him.

The footballer could not hold back his tears after the match, and some of his teammates also cried.