Kiril Despodov has returned to training with PAOK.

The captain of the national team has not played an official match since the end of March due to an injury to his left big toe.

"Today, for the first time in five months, I briefly participated in the team's training. I won't lie - this was a special moment for me, even if it was only for a small part of the session. After everything I've been through, being back on the field with the team means a lot to me.", he wrote on social media.

It is still unclear when Despodov will be back on the field for Thessaloniki.