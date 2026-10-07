Georgi Iliev – Michaela: Balakov brought Marcus Gizdol to CSKA

Former CSKA football player and director Georgi Iliev – Michaela expressed his opinion on the team's new coach Marcus Gizdol and the euphoria surrounding the new stadium.

„I expect Gizdol to bring order, control and good organization. He is a German after all, they are a little more disciplined, but I don't know if we Bulgarians can adapt to such order, because we are a little wild tribe. New coach, good organization, but it won't be easy. When we go to the new stadium, it will be much easier. I hope things will go well. The Germans have a hard time adapting here. We also took the best in the national team and nothing happened (b.r. Lothar Matthaus)“, Michaela began in front of “Mach Telegraf“.

“Valyo Iliev did not choose Gizdol at all, Balakov brought him. He is a serious person as a football player, manager and coach and together with his son they brought him from Germany“, Iliev revealed.

“Gizdol comes suddenly, he doesn't even know the players, in a week he plays with Monaco. But we have very good football players. Without the sports management, the rest does its job perfectly. Yesterday I was at “Armiyata“, it is beautiful, they do everything well, this is the best stadium in Bulgaria. We beat Monaco and welcome Trabzon to the new arena“, the former football player added.

“Levski is yet to build a stadium. Until he does, the "Army" will be the best - the same architect built the hospital, built the CSKA stadium, now he will build Levski's. One of the best architects, "said Iliev.

"On Sunday we beat CSKA 1948, then we beat Monaco and that's it, everything falls into place. However, the sports management is still in question - coach, sports director, managers. We have very good players, they just can't arrange them," concluded Michael.