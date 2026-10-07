Milan and Inter receive key support for new San Siro

The regional administrative court in Milan has dismissed all appeals against the sale of the area around the “San Siro“ to Milan and Inter, clearing the way for the two clubs' plans to build a new stadium.

The two Serie A giants have received key support in their efforts to build a new state-of-the-art facility next to the current “Giuseppe Meazza“. As reported by the ANSA agency, the court rejected a total of five complaints filed by civil associations and private individuals against the acquisition of the field by the clubs.

Milan and Inter confirmed the purchase of the facility and its adjacent areas in November 2025, which practically began the countdown to the construction of their new common home. Although there were concerns that legal challenges could delay or even stop the project, Tuesday's court ruling marks another important step forward.

According to information from Gazzetta dello Sport a few weeks ago, the goal of the two Milan giants is to present the official design and visualization of the new stadium before November, with the actual construction work expected to begin next summer.

The clubs hope to have the facility fully completed by 2031, so that it can host matches at Euro 2032, which Italy will co-host with Turkey. Since the current “Giuseppe Meazza“ failed UEFA inspections for the tournament, the new stadium remains Milan's only bid for the European Championship.