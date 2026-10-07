The Turkish Football Federation fires coach Vincenzo Montella after the Nations League fiasco

The Turkish Football Federation has decided to dismiss the national team coach Vincenzo Montella, reports the authoritative publication “Milliyet“. The headquarters management, which until recently gave full support to the Italian specialist, is extremely disappointed with the team's disastrous performance in the League of Nations.

The Turkish national team has suffered four defeats in four matches played in Group 1 of League A. The team was defeated twice by Italy (1:4 and 1:3), lost 0:1 to France and was defeated by Belgium 0:3, which left the team in last place in the group with zero points.

The 52-year-old Italian coach, known by his nickname "The Airplane", had held the position since September 2023. According to the clauses in his contract, he will receive a significant financial compensation, equivalent to his salary for the next five months.

His release also comes against the backdrop of the unsuccessful performance at the 2026 World Cup, where the Turkish team failed to advance past the group stage and finished in last place, despite high expectations and serious potential in the squad.