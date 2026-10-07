Yanaki Milev reached the second round on clay in Palermo

Yanaki Milev qualified for the second round of singles at the clay tennis tournament of the “Challenger 50” series in Palermo (Italy). The competition has a prize fund of 56,700 euros.

Milev, who successfully passed the qualifications after two victories, convincingly prevailed over Ivan Gakhov from Russia with 6:2, 6:3 in 90 minutes of play.

The Bulgarian led 5:0 on the way to success in the first set, and in the second part he pulled away with 4:1 and without any problems closed the match with 6:3.



With this success, Milev earned 7 points for the world ranking, in which he occupies No. 619 this week.

In the second round, the Bulgarian will face No. 8 seed Bouvaisar Gadamauri (Belgium).