Southampton manager given conditional ban for espionage

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert has been heavily sanctioned for his role in the notorious espionage scandal in English football. The specialist received a six-week conditional ban from performing his duties and a fine of 28,000 British pounds after admitting that he had given permission to secretly monitor the activities of three opposing teams last campaign.

The charges against Eckert were brought by the English Football Association (FA) back in July. After a hearing, an independent regulatory commission imposed the penalties, which the headquarters officially announced on Wednesday. The coach's conditional ban will be on probation until the end of the 2027/28 season.

The punishment for the club is even more severe. “The Saints“ were knocked out of the play-off final in the Second Division and started the current 2026/27 campaign with four points deducted from their assets. The reason is the unregulated monitoring of training sessions at Oxford, Ipswich and Middlesbrough.

Southampton is currently in mid-table - in 13th place with an asset of 10 points after 8 matches played.