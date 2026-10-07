A touching gesture from Barcelona to Messi after his farewell to Argentina

Lionel Messi's former club - Barcelona, did not remain indifferent to the historic moment in the career of its greatest legend and sent a special message on the occasion of his last match with the Argentina jersey.

The Catalans published an emotional message on social networks, paying tribute to the eight-time winner of the “Golden Ball“.

“From the gold medal in Beijing in 2008 to an unforgettable career, you wrote history with every step with the “Albiceleste“. Congratulations, Leo: thanks to you, the Argentine national team jersey has become even more legendary!“, wrote Barcelona on the X platform.

We recall that Lionel Messi played his swan song for the national team of his homeland. In a friendly match against Benin, played at the “Monumental“ stadium in Buenos Aires, the world champions won 3:0. The captain said goodbye in the best way, scoring one goal and adding two assists to the victory.