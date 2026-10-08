CSKA: Soon "Bulgarian Army" will be among the best places for football in the Balkans! (VIDEO)

The preparation of the grass surface at the "Bulgarian Army" stadium has entered its final phase before the facility can be used. The information was disseminated by the official Facebook page of the "Bulgarian Army" stadium.

The pitch was built by the Irish company SIS Pitches, which is among the leading names in the sector. In the final stage of the work, a specialized artificial lighting system is already being used, which supports the development and maintenance of the grass.

The mobile lighting facilities provide additional light for both the surface and the root system. If necessary, they can also be used to maintain an appropriate temperature of the grass surface.

The goal is to bring the field into optimal condition before the start of its operation and to meet the high requirements for holding football matches.

The publication was shared a little later by the official CSKA profile on the social network.

Here's what the announcement says:

⚽️ The grass of our jewel is preparing for the big matches!

🏟 The field of the “Bulgarian Army“, built by the global leader in the industry - the Irish SIS Pitches, is already entering the final phase of preparation before its operation begins.

☀️🌱 The quality of the grass cover is now taken care of by an entire army of artificial “suns“, which extend the daily influx of light on the surface and the root system. If necessary, they will also provide heat to maintain the optimal condition of the grass surface.

❤️ Soon the “Army“ will be among the best places for football in the Balkans!

❤️ More than a stadium. The home of our children.